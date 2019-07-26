Marie Spell

FAYETTEVILLE — Marie Miller Spell, 93, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvis "R.B." Spell.

Surviving are her daughters, Diane S. Jordan and Pamela S. Stultz and husband Jeff; sister, Ruth Honeycutt; grandchildren Eddie Thornton and wife Katerina, Carla Satterfield and husband Gary, Gina Thornton, Keith Turlington; great granddaughters, Jessica Satterfield and Ashleigh Thornton.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

