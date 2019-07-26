Marie Miller Spell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Miller Spell.
Service Information
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC
28301
(910)-483-1331
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marie Spell

FAYETTEVILLE — Marie Miller Spell, 93, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvis "R.B." Spell.

Surviving are her daughters, Diane S. Jordan and Pamela S. Stultz and husband Jeff; sister, Ruth Honeycutt; grandchildren Eddie Thornton and wife Katerina, Carla Satterfield and husband Gary, Gina Thornton, Keith Turlington; great granddaughters, Jessica Satterfield and Ashleigh Thornton.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fayetteville, NC   (910) 483-1331