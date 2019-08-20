Marie Bennett

SALEMBURG — Ms. Marie Monk Bennett, 66, passed on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton, N.C.

The celebration of her life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, 4721 Bearskin Road, Clinton, N.C. She will be laid to rest in the Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton, N.C.

There will be a visitation held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with the family arriving to receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home & Cremations, 1701 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, N.C.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1953 in Sampson County, NC to Jesse Lee Monk and Hannah Mae Brown Monk.

She is survived by her children: Ron Christopher Monk and Keisha L. Monk; her grandchildren: Doneisha Wilson (who she raised and was dear to her heart), Shelina Newkirk, Shykeem Monk and Justus Monk; her great grandson, Zayden Monk; her siblings: Billy Ray Monk, Earlene Dixon, Thurlene (Harvey) Cooper, Reverend Ray Monk (her twin), Arnold Lynn (Deborah) Monk and Gregory Dale (Carolyn) Monk; one aunt, Helena Monk Bryant and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her brothers, 1141 N. Salemburg Hwy, Salemburg, NC, where they will also assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.