CLINTON — Mrs. Marie Quinn Butler, 81, of 3811 Five Bridge Road, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at McGee United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

Born on May 19, 1939 in Sampson County, Marie was the daughter of the late Dewey Quinn and Callie Pope Quinn. She was a lifelong member of McGee United Methodist Church, member of of Gideon International Women's Auxiliary. She married her sweetheart, Bobby, 58 years ago, and lived a wonderful life, raising their children and enjoying their grandchildren and great-granddaughter, whom she adored. She enjoyed working with Bobby in the yard, or doing anything with him. Wherever you saw Marie, you were sure to see Bobby – as they were like "two peas in a pod."

Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Bobby; her daughter, Rose Butler Aman and husband, Terry of Dunn; two sons, Bruce Butler and wife, Wendy of Salemburg; Roger Butler and wife, Deseera of Clinton; sister, Shelva Warren and husband, Ronnie of Clinton; three sisters-in-law, Delores Quinn of Clinton, Becky Dold of Raleigh and Barbara Butler of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Cody and Callie Aman, Cameron Smith, Brandon Butler, Andria Butler, Chassity Butler and Brantley Butler; and one great-granddaughter, Lexi Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Frances Sutton; and three brothers, William "Junior" Quinn, Sam Quinn and Timmie Quinn.

The family will receive friends at her home, located at 3811 Five Bridge Road, Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McGee United Methodist Church c/o Ozzie Newman, 151 High House Rd., Clinton, NC 28328.

