Marie Reynolds West

BUFFALO, TEXAS — Mrs. Marie Reynolds West, 87, of Buffalo, Texas and formerly of Salemburg, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

She was born on April 21, 1932 in Lenoir County, NC to James B. and Eloise Harrison Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Nathan West, Sr.; daughter, Janet West; sister, Polly McClanahan; and son-in-law, Jim Kelly. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by four daughters, Jennifer Kelly of Texas, Judy Marie Neher of Wilmington, Tammy Jenkins of Texas, Teresa Mobley of Florida; two sons, Harold N. West, Jr. of Texas, Ronald West of Roseboro; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, S. Salemburg Highway, Salemburg on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m .with Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.