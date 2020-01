Marilyn Simpson

CLINTON — Ms. Marilyn Simpson, 65, of 120 Southwood Drive, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. with Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood officiating. Cremation to follow.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.