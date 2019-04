Mario Parker

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Mario Andre Parker, 49, formerly of Roseboro, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Smith Chapel Church, Garland, N.C. Interment will be in the church Cemetery.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, from 12-1 p.m., at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, N.C.