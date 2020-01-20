Marion Bass

CLINTON — Marion Glynn Bass, 89, of 6141 Keener Road, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Keener United Methodist Church with the Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately after the interment in the sanctuary.

Marion, born in 1931 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Mack Bass and Hazel Dail Bass. He retired from Royster Fertilizer, worked with the Sheriff's Department and worked as a car salesman. Marion was a member of Keener United Methodist Church and was a former fire chief with Halls Fire Department and President of the Fire Department Association. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Wayne Bass, a brother, Sherrill Bass and his twin brother, Mack Bass.

Survivors include; wife of 69 years, Joyce Brewer Bass; son, Richard Glenn Bass and wife Kathy; daughter, Shelia Steed and husband Anthony; brother, Henry David Bass of Gloucester, Va.; grandchildren, Emily Mason, Michael Bass, Carrie Lane, Kevin Bass, Ashley Szulak and Morgan Steed; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special caregiver, Debbie Smith. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Keener United Methodist Church, c/o Ann Hobbs, 4750 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, N.C. 28328.