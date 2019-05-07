Mrs. Marion Margaret Trudell Underwood, 81, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

She was born in Lambton County, Ontario, Canada on July 13, 1937 to the late Thomas Stewart and Marguerite "Jennie" Peltier Trudell. She was proceeded in death by her husband Hubert "Bud" Underwood, brothers Jack, Bill, Lyle, Lloyd, and Frederick Trudell, sisters Adda Willer and Irene Randall and nephew Andre Bechard. Marion owned a ceramic shop in Wilmington for over 15 years and was a waitress at Big Daddy's of Kure Beach for many years.

She is survived by her daughter Laura Lee Honeycutt and husband James "Mick" Honeycutt of Salemburg; grandchildren Gary Bullard (Ginger), Katie Foster and husband Jesse; brother Frank Trudell and wife Carol; sister (niece) Linda Bechard and husband Armond.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks, for their committed and excellent care, to Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and her beloved cats Sissy, Peanut, Baby and Rambo.

The family will receive family and friends at Marion's home with a service Saturday, May 18, from 4-6 p.m. at her home.

Arrangements by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328