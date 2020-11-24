1/1
Marion Robert "Bob" McLamb
Marion Robert "Mr. Bob" McLamb

CLINTON— Marion Robert "Mr. Bob" McLamb, 85, of 1955 Southeast Blvd, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Rowan Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Clay Carter officiating.

Marion, born in 1935 in Johnston County, was the son of the late Marion Leo McLamb and Mary Lou Lee. He was a Lieutenant with the NC Dept. of Corrections and served in the NC National Guard. In 1982 he opened and owned Bob's Trailer and Tractor Repair in Clinton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lewellyn Hairr McLamb and sisters, Elizabeth McLamb Rackley and Lucille McLamb Darden.

Survivors include; wife, Judy Smith McLamb; daughters, Karen McLamb Moore (Ken) and Lynn McLamb Wright (Clark); sisters, Judi McLamb Smith, Bonnie McLamb Nolan, Dixie McLamb Burgette, Janie McLamb Lucas and Kathleen McLamb Shipp; grandchildren, Crystal Lynn West (Gainey), Tiffany Lee Carter (Garrett), Hunter Brian Wright; great-grandchildren, August West Nance (Logan), Trinity Leigh Ammons, Greylen Wayne Carter; and great-great granddaughter, Ryleigh Elizabeth Nance. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
