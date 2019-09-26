ROSEBORO — Mr. Marion Wayne Faircloth, 71, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Dudley Neal and the Rev. Michael Faircloth officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Faircloth was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late Marion Butler and Geraldine Parker Faircloth. He was a farmer and a Vietnam veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Faircloth of the home; two sons, Marion Wayne Faircloth Jr. and wife, Erma of Nashville, and Michael Faircloth of Roseboro; two sisters, Cathy Pope and Margaret Norton both of Roseboro; brother, Charles Faircloth of Roseboro; three grandchildren, Zoey Grace Faircloth, Amelia Marion Faircloth and Kristofferson Noah Faircloth.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.