ROSEBORO — Mr. Marion Wayne Faircloth, 71, of Roseboro passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Dudley Neal and the Rev. Michael Faircloth officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Faircloth was a native of Sampson County, the son of the late Marion Butler and Geraldine Parker Faircloth. He was a farmer and a Vietnam veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Faircloth of the home; two sons, Marion Wayne Faircloth Jr. and wife, Erma of Nashville, and Michael Faircloth of Roseboro; two sisters, Cathy Pope and Margaret Norton both of Roseboro; brother, Charles Faircloth of Roseboro; three grandchildren, Zoey Grace Faircloth, Amelia Marion Faircloth and Kristofferson Noah Faircloth.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
