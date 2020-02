Miss Marjorie A. Shaw, 88, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Southwood Nursing and Rehab Center, Clinton.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17 at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John McCoy officiating.

Burial in Springvale Cemetery.

Visitation at the funeral home Monday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

