CLINTON — Mark Lane Smith, 71, of Clinton, NC passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson St., Clinton, with the Rev. T. R. Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First United Methodist Church.

Mark was born on Jan. 30, 1948 in Harnett County, NC to the late Hubert Carlyle Smith, Jr. and Willie Holt Warren Smith. He graduated from Clinton High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Before enjoying his retirement, the majority of his career was spent as a stockbroker for Dean Witter in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Smith.

Survivors include his son, Jeff Smith and wife, Trina and grandsons, Clark and Colton Smith, all of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Cowand and husband, Wes, of Clinton and his sister-in-law, Bobbie Smith of Clinton and several nieces and nephews.

Mark had a passion for animals, both from his work at the Humane Society in South Florida and from his fondness for his son's dogs, Wonka and Marin. The family asks you to consider a donation to your local Humane Society on behalf of Mark.

