Mark Munoz CLINTON — Mr. Mark Munoz, 46, of 6344 Taylors Bridge Hwy., passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 13, 1974 in Forest Lake, Minnesota, Mark was the son of Fanna Lou Munoz and the late Felix Speedy Gonzales. He was a retired firefighter with Taylors Bridge Fire Department and a member of the Roseboro Rescue & Dive Team. Most recently he worked as a Land Technician with Smithfield Land Management. He enjoyed being outdoors – rather it be fishing, camping, or hunting. He loved playing softball and was on a coed league for years. He was an awesome craftsman, having a talent of making "something out of nothing". He loved his family more than anything and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Jane of the home; three daughters: Brittany O'Neal (Mike) of Beaverdam, Tiffany Munoz (K.C.) of the home, Brittany Bostic (Kenny) of Beulaville; a son, Cory Munoz (Britni) of the home; eight grandchildren: Alisha, Kaiden and Aiden O'Neal, Glendora, Dalton and David Bostic, Jayden and Lilly; and another grandchild soon to be born, baby boy Waylon; sister, Michelle Bond (Lee); nieces: Raven Munoz and Sabrina Munoz (and fiance', Lee), all of Clinton. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at Taylors Bridge Fire Department with the Rev. Jimmy Flowers and the Rev. Matthew Barefoot officiating. The family will receive friends at the home. Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Munoz family.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 8 to May 9, 2020.