CLINTON — Marshall Johnson, 79, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. He was born December 15, 1940 in Sampson County, to the late Dallie and Avaniel (Green) Johnson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Grandview Memorial Garden with the Rev. Fred Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home.

Surviving are daughters Laura Jackson (Eddie) of Godwin, Loretta Holland (Richard) of Fayetteville, Diane Johnson-Trtan of Clinton; son, Marshall Johnson, Jr. (Lynn) of Autryville; grandsons, Alex Jackson, John Mitchell Jackson, Daniel Jackson, Josh Holland, Jeremy Holland; great grandsons, Garren Jackson, Kaison Jackson; sisters, Justine Lee of N.C. and Mary Dixie Ginn of Virginia; brothers, Ray Johnson of Raleigh, and Donnie Johnson of Goldsboro. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Grace Johnson; brothers, Billy Johnson, Milton Lee Johnson, Mossett Johnson, Robert Johnson; sisters, Helen Kessel, Edna Ruth Moss, Grace Edwards, Eva Pearl Johnson and Hazel Florence Johnson.

Marshall retired from North Carolina Department of Correction. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Clinton. Marshall served our country in the US Air Force.

