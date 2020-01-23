JACKSON, N.C. — Martha Fryar Lewis, 83, of Jackson, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

She was born on July 13, 1936 in Sampson County, to the late Colon Bell Fryar and Elma Sutton Fryar. Known to her family and childhood friends as "Punkin," Martha was regarded for her kindness, sincerity, devotion to her family, and faith in Jesus Christ. She married John R. Lewis on Sept. 11, 1954 and they lived in many places over the years including Ahoskie, N.C.; Plant City, Fla. and Jackson, since 1992. She was a member of Jackson Baptist Church and active in several bridge clubs over the years. She enjoyed serving as a poll worker for the Northampton County Board of Elections for many years and also volunteering with Red Cross blood drives.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Robert Lewis in 1998; her son, Robert Mark Lewis in 1990; a grandson, Adam Robert Lewis in 1987: and her brothers: Glendell, Jesse and Buddy Fryar.

She is survived by her two children, Sherry Lewis Reams (Ronnie), of Wendell, and Kevin N. Lewis of Rocky Mount; daughter-in-law, Christine Lewis of Hanover, Va.; and four grandchildren, Patrick Reams (Ashley), Ryan Reams (Amanda), Megan Lewis and Kaitlyn Lewis, along with four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Jean Smith of Newport News, Va.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Jackson Baptist Church with Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church Missions, 1794 Wendell Blvd., Wendell, NC 27591 or to Jackson Baptist Church, 306 N. Church St., PO Box 445, Jackson, NC 27845.

