Martha Katherine Grimes

April 7, 1921 — Feb. 22, 2020

Mrs. Katherine Troutman Grimes of near Suttontown, Faison, N.C., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton. She was born on April 7, 1921 in Mount Olive, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Huron Lamont Grimes, Sr.; a son-in-law, James Barefoot; her parents, Joseph and LaVinnia Troutman; three sisters; and a brother.

Katherine was an efficient homemaker, an avid gardener, and a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed serving her church as a Sunday school teacher and singing in the choirs at King's Methodist Church and Faison United Methodist Church.

Survivors include daughters and a son-in-law, Loretta G. Barefoot of Faison, and Beatrice G. and Charles Stevens of Sneads Ferry; and a son, Huron L. "Ron" Grimes, Jr. of Faison; Surviving grandchildren are Jay Barefoot and wife, Rita, Blake Barefoot and wife, Deborah, and Katherine Brooke Grimes; six great-grandchildren, Zeke Barefoot, Bradley Barefoot, Maggie Barefoot, Blair Barefoot, Bailey Barefoot, and Ava Barefoot; and many nieces and nephews.

Also her beloved caregiver, Valerie Johnson, survives her as a dear friend.

The family will receive friends at Faison United Methodist Church in Faison beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, with services to follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Jabe Largen will officiate. Burial will then be in Wayne Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Faison United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 417, Faison, N.C. 28341, or to the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, N.C. 27605.

