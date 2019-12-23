Marvin Sessoms

ROSEBORO — Mr. Marvin Keith Sessoms, 62, of Roseboro passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the UNC Rex Healthcare.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Butler Funeral Home with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Sessoms was a native of Sampson County, the son of Eulie Marvin and Alice Jane Lockamy Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Faye Bullard and Brenda Sessoms. He was a painter and a member of the Roseboro Fire Department.

He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Marie Norris of the home; son, Brandon Sessoms and wife, Amy of Clinton; daughter, Shannon Sessoms of Clinton; step daughter, Tammy Oliver and husband, Leonard of Clinton; sister, Julie Starling and husband, Grady of Fayetteville; brother, Ronald Sessoms and wife, Sue of Roseboro: three grandchildren, Macailynn Sessoms, Joel Oliver and Brandi Sessoms; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sampson County Firemen Association, Attenton: Matthew Booth, 308 Plainview Hwy., Dunn, N.C. 28334.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.