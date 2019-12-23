Marvin Keith Sessoms

Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
Marvin Sessoms

ROSEBORO — Mr. Marvin Keith Sessoms, 62, of Roseboro passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the UNC Rex Healthcare.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Butler Funeral Home with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Sessoms was a native of Sampson County, the son of Eulie Marvin and Alice Jane Lockamy Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Faye Bullard and Brenda Sessoms. He was a painter and a member of the Roseboro Fire Department.

He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Marie Norris of the home; son, Brandon Sessoms and wife, Amy of Clinton; daughter, Shannon Sessoms of Clinton; step daughter, Tammy Oliver and husband, Leonard of Clinton; sister, Julie Starling and husband, Grady of Fayetteville; brother, Ronald Sessoms and wife, Sue of Roseboro: three grandchildren, Macailynn Sessoms, Joel Oliver and Brandi Sessoms; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sampson County Firemen Association, Attenton: Matthew Booth, 308 Plainview Hwy., Dunn, N.C. 28334.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
