Marvin L. Jacobs

CLINTON — Mr. Marvin L. Jacobs, 77, of 515 Dusty Road, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Health System, Fayetteville, N.C.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, N.C.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.