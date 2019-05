HOPE MILLS — Mrs. Mary Angela Morrisey, 57, of 3515 Town Street, formerly of Turkey, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Worley Funeral Home with Pastor Russell Daniels officiating.

The burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, at Worley Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m.

