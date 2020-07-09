CLINTON — Mary Ann Bennett Boykin, 71, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Old Hwy. 24 West, Clinton. Bishop Fullwood will officiate.

She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Elliott (Bud) Boykin of Charlotte, and Latoya Boykin of Clinton; grandchildren, Yasmine, Traveon, and TraQuan Thompkins all from Charlotte, Shamell Little of Clinton; two brothers, James E Bennett(Mary) and Roy Lee Bennett(Gloria) both from Clinton.

A walk thru was held on Thursday, July 9, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins.