Mary Ann Odom

April 7, 1936 – July 8, 2020

Mary Ann Turner Odom, 84, passed away Wednesday night, July 8, 2020. Prior to her making Brookdale on Berkeley her residence, she had lived in the Dudley and Mount Olive areas.

A member of Brownings United Methodist Church at Dobbersville, she had been an employee of Weil's Department Store and it was during her tenure with Weil's that she achieved top sales which awarded her the privilege of being in the million dollar retail club.

Surviving family members include a daughter, Melody Odom, a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Bea Ezzell Odom, all of the Dobbersville area near Mount Olive; a granddaughter, Mary Michael Britt and husband, Allen, and their children, Lela Pearl and Allie Presley Britt, all of Newton Grove; a sister, Betty Beaman of Durham; and a nephew, Turner Bass and wife, Melissa, and children, Maddox and Braxton, all of Durham.

The Odom family will receive friends at Tyndall Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. W. Arthur Warren, Jr. will officiate with special remarks to be shared by Garrett Strickland. Entombment will follow at Wayne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Friends and family will also be received at the Michael and Bea Odom residence.

Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be made to Brownings Church, c/o Betty Sutton, 580 Hollingsworth Road, Mount Olive, N.C. 28365.