1/1
Mary Ann Odom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Odom

April 7, 1936 – July 8, 2020

Mary Ann Turner Odom, 84, passed away Wednesday night, July 8, 2020. Prior to her making Brookdale on Berkeley her residence, she had lived in the Dudley and Mount Olive areas.

A member of Brownings United Methodist Church at Dobbersville, she had been an employee of Weil's Department Store and it was during her tenure with Weil's that she achieved top sales which awarded her the privilege of being in the million dollar retail club.

Surviving family members include a daughter, Melody Odom, a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Bea Ezzell Odom, all of the Dobbersville area near Mount Olive; a granddaughter, Mary Michael Britt and husband, Allen, and their children, Lela Pearl and Allie Presley Britt, all of Newton Grove; a sister, Betty Beaman of Durham; and a nephew, Turner Bass and wife, Melissa, and children, Maddox and Braxton, all of Durham.

The Odom family will receive friends at Tyndall Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. The Rev. W. Arthur Warren, Jr. will officiate with special remarks to be shared by Garrett Strickland. Entombment will follow at Wayne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Friends and family will also be received at the Michael and Bea Odom residence.

Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be made to Brownings Church, c/o Betty Sutton, 580 Hollingsworth Road, Mount Olive, N.C. 28365.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME
1005 N. Church St.
Mount Olive, NC 28365-1318
(919) 658-2303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved