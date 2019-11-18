Mary C. Lewis

Mrs. Mary C. Lewis, 99 transitioned from labor to reward Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Gabriel Manor Assisted Living in Clayton, N.C.

Mrs. Lewis was a former resident of Sampson County, NC.

Services are planned for Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Bentonville Disciples of Christ Church, 8566 Devils Racetrack Road, Four Oaks, N.C.. Viewing will be held from noon until 1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 1 p.m.

Public viewing will be held from 1 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Walter Sanders Funeral & Cremation Services, 302 S. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield.