Mary Charleen Sine
FORT MILL, S.C. — Mrs. Mary Charleen Sine of Fort Mill, S.C., 75, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, S.C.

A memorial service will be conducted at Colonial Heights Free Baptist Church, 1140 W. Elizabeth St., Clinton, at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Born in Concord, N.C., Charleen was a daughter of the late Claude Allen Howell and Marjorie Sechler Howell. She was formerly employed by the Sampson Independent and also by Belk in Clinton. Charleen was a faithful member of Swaggart Ministries. She loved her children and enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Surviving are her husband, Richard L. Sine; her children, Dana Moore of Greer, S.C., Bryon Mesimer and his wife, Cynthia, of Clinton, N.C., Brandy Mesimer of Albemarle, N.C., and Monty Mesimer and his wife, Lynn, of Atkinson, N.C.; her stepchildren, Col. Jack Sine and his wife, Amy, of Fairfax, Va., James Sine of Lewisburg, Tenn., and Suzanne Ferrari and her husband, Tom, of Roaring Brook Township, Pa.; siblings, Dewey Howell and his wife, Cathy, of Lake Lure, N.C., and David Howell and his wife, Penny, of Concord, N.C., Betty Wilson and her husband, Wayne, of Kannapolis, N.C., and Jerry Howell and his wife, Sandy, of Bryson City, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colonial Heights Free Baptist Church



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
