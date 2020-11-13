1/
Mrs. Mary (Boyette) Cudse
1935 - 2020
Mary Boyette Cudse

CLINTON — Mrs. Mary Boyette Cudse, 85, of Cutchin St., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

A graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Hatcher officiating.

Born on March 2, 1935 in Sampson County, Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas and Hattie Vann Boyette, and widow to Michael Cudse. She and her husband raised their children in Orlando, Fla., where she worked as a bookeeper for Long's Christian Store until retirement. After moving back to her hometown of Clinton, she attended Plainview PFWB Church and she stayed busy with her church family, friends and relatives.

Mary leaves behind a son, James Cudse of the home and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Cudse; her sisters, Almeta Barbour, Hazel Wilson, Letha Belle King and Kathleen Creel; and her brothers, Herman, Hosea, Ronald and Melvin Boyette.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Cudse family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Clinton Cemetery
