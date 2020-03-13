Mary David (McCullen) Morris

Mary David (McCullen) Morris, 89, of Clinton passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at home after a period of declining health.

Mary David was a beautiful woman both inside and out. Born and raised in Clinton, she was the only child of the late David and Isabel (Cain) McCullen. She was the beloved wife of the late Air Force Lt. Colonel John J. Morris (Jack) and is survived by her three children, Mary Vada Lovezzola and her husband Michael Lovezzola, David Bert Morris and Jeanne Elizabeth Morris. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Ryan David Acher and Alex Isaac Acher and a great granddaughter, Allie Marie Acher.

She received her teaching certification at UNC-Chapel Hill and taught elementary school in North Carolina and Virginia. Later in life, she was also a successful real estate agent in Massachusetts.

Mary and Jack lived in numerous locations during his military career. They loved to travel. After his death, she continued to travel, often with the Roads Scholar Program. Her last trip abroad was to the Panama Canal in 2016.

She enjoyed gardening, painting, cooking and shopping. She took lessons in oil and watercolor and received several awards for her work. She was active in the Clinton Garden Club and she served on various committees, including being the Chairman of the Annual Bulb Sale fundraiser. She was an excellent cook and was not shy about trying new recipes when they came along. She won a Star Market grand prize for her L'Orange Ham with Red Beans and was awarded $500 and an Amana Radar Range. Mary David was a member of several Bridge Clubs in Clinton. She also enjoyed spending time at her condo in Myrtle Beach.

She was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clinton and participated in Women's Fellowship.

Her family wishes to express their gratitude to her dear and loving caregivers Caroll and Deborah Gray, Paul and Pam Ruggles and their family, her doctors Dr. Albert Verilli, Dr. John Mays and Dr. William Newman, and The Sampson Regional Medical Center and UNC Rex Healthcare.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 20, at 2pm at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clinton. Reverend Dr. Steve Wilkins will officiate.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Capital Fund at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church or a .