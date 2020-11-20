Mary Dianna Wood

CLINTON — Mary Dianna Wood, 76, of 469 Bass Lake Road, passed away Friday, Nov.20, 2020 at her home.

Per her wishes there will be no service.

Mary, born in 1944 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Thomas Clayton Gresham and Josie Watkins Gresham. She was a Legal Secretary with the State Department of Justice. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Gresham.

She is survived by her husband, William Warren Wood. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.