Mary Dianna Wood
1944 - 2020
Mary Dianna Wood

CLINTON — Mary Dianna Wood, 76, of 469 Bass Lake Road, passed away Friday, Nov.20, 2020 at her home.

Per her wishes there will be no service.

Mary, born in 1944 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Thomas Clayton Gresham and Josie Watkins Gresham. She was a Legal Secretary with the State Department of Justice. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Gresham.

She is survived by her husband, William Warren Wood. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
