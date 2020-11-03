Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Mason Bass

CLINTON — Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Mason Bass, 88, of 2965 Basstown Road, went to her heavenly home, Oct. 29, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Monday, just before the service at Colonial Heights Baptist Church and at other times at the home. Interment will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday Nov. 3 at Grandview Memorial Garden.

Mary, born on July 29, 1932 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Charles Steedman Mason and Senie Vann Mason. She was the widow of George Lemmie Bass and in addition to her parents was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amy Leigh Bass, great-grandson, Drayden Bishop, and siblings, J. P. Mason and Eunice Weeks Selby. She was the co-owner of Bass Body Shop and attended Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

Survivors include: daughter, Mary Bass Beasley of Clinton; son, Tim Bass and wife Lisa of Clinton; grandchildren, Rhonda Pate, Chris Matthis and wife Chyrl and Courtney Bishop; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers. Albert Mason of Maryland and Tommy Mason and wife Carol of Duluth, Minnesota; special cousin, Nancy Rogers; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rex Hospital and Colonial Heights Baptist Church for their kind and considerate care.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.