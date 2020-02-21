Mary E. Bedsole

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Bullard Bedsole, 92, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Peters Creek Baptist Church with Dr. David Bays, the Rev. Bryan Strickland and the Rev. Tom Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-2:50 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Bedsole was a native of Horry County, S.C., the daughter of the James Jasper and Esther Mae Bullard. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Seavy Layton Bedsole, son and daughter-in-law, Allen Brent Bedsole and Debbie Bedsole; son, James Callie "Jimmy" Bedsole; sister, Louise B. Hales and a niece, Linda Madgar. She was retired from Rhom Haus.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra B. Norris (Wootie) of Garland; son, Earl F. Bedsole (Ann) of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bedsole; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and six nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peters Creek Baptist Church, 13176 Peters Creek Baptist Church Road, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.