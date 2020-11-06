Mary Elizabeth Byrd Harrington

CLINTON — Mary Elizabeth Byrd Harrington, 73, of 95 Wallace Lane, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Clinton City Cemetery with Dr. Steve Wilkins officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.

Mary, born in 1946 in Lee County, was the daughter of the late Thesley Worth Byrd and Frances Hunter Byrd. She was a NC Real Estate Broker, a bookkeeper for Vann Ford and a homemaker. Mary was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include; beloved husband of 52 years, Larry Wayne Harrington; sons, Brian Thomas Harrington and wife Tammy Vann Harrington of Clinton and Darren Wayne Harrington and wife Ashley Pace Harrington of Southport; grandchildren, Seth, Ben, Ellie and Kate Harrington; sister, Frances Byrd Foil (Horace) of Winston-Salem; brother, Thesley Alex Byrd (Shelia) of Sanford; and special caretaker, Alma Hall. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.cutt.