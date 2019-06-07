Mary Elizabeth Hargett Simmons, 101, entered into eternal rest June 1, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Mary Elizabeth was born August 18, 1917, in Jacksonville, N.C., daughter of Frederick Walter Hargett and Leila Mae Sabiston Hargett. She was the fourth of five children. Mary Elizabeth and her older sister, Marie, were lifelong best friends. Mary Elizabeth will be remembered by all who knew her for her gentle spirit, kind and welcoming nature, ready smile and warm greeting; qualities that endured throughout her life. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Thomas William Simmons, Jr. They lived most of their adult lives in Jacksonville, N.C. and then later in Roseboro, N.C. Mary Elizabeth was an elementary school teacher at Beaver Dam School in Cumberland County, N.C. for many years.

She is survived by her two children, a daughter, Guerry Elizabeth Simmons Harris (husband, Ben) of Edisto Island, S.C., and a son, Thomas William Simmons III (wife, Blair) of Fairfax Station, Va.; six grandchildren, Thomas William Simmons IV, Blair Elizabeth Gilchrist, Emma Elizabeth Harris, Ellen Isabelle Harris, Alice Anne Casciato, and Audrey Caroline Harris; and 10 great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service for Mary Elizabeth will be held at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, N.C., at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary Elizabeth may be sent to Roseboro United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 8, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.