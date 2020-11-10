Mary Elizabeth Pope

CLINTON — Mary Elizabeth Pope, 91, of 507 Cutchin Street, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ray Ammons and Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church and at other times at the home of her daughter, Jo Ann, at 310 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, NC.

Mary, born in 1929 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Rufus Allen Honeycutt and Laudie Parker Honeycutt. She was retired from Hamilton Beach and J. C. Penney Catalog Store. She was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton since 1963, serving in many roles and on many committees. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Oscar Honeycutt, Alma Naylor, Lilma Fann, Homer Honeycutt, Parker Honeycutt, Ethel Perry, Edna McCoy, Margaret Underwood, Allen Honeycutt and Carrie Mae Boyette.

Survivors include: daughters, Mary Gloria Pope, Jo Ann Pope Owens and Connie Pope Case and husband Bobby; grandchildren, John Williams Owens, and Jeremey Brandon Owens and wife Amanda; great-grandchild, Emerson Gray Owens; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund at 408 College Street, Clinton, NC 28328.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff at Mary Gran Nursing Center for their love and support during her stay there.

