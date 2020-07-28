1/1
Mary Faircloth
Mary Faircloth

CLINTON — Mary Faircloth, 82, of 328 Parker Memorial Road, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 31 at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Chris Webb officiating. There will be a walk-through viewing, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, July 30 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Mary, born in 1938 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Lonnie "Bus" Faircloth and Mary Frances Brewington Faircloth. She was a school teacher and attended New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Faircloth.

Survivors include her sisters, Mabelle Jacobs and Ovie Wynn. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
