Mary Frances Faircloth King

INGOLD — Mrs. Mary Frances Faircloth King, 96, passed away peacefully at her son's home on July 28, 2020.

Born in Sampson County on February 1, 1924, Mary Frances was the daughter of the late David A. Faircloth and Katie Wiley Faircloth, and her stepmother, Fannie Whaley Faircloth. She was a retired employee of Hamilton Beach and a member of Ingold Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and shopping with her late daughter, Sandra. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. May her legacy of faith and love live on through her family.

She is survived by her son, David Franklin King and wife, Jeannie; son-in-law, Roger Allman; three grandchildren: Bryan King and wife, Tammy; Reid Wells and wife, Heather and Alton Knowles. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, Mary Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Lascar Franklin King; a son, Jimmy Alan King; daughter, Sandra King Allman; sisters, Elizabeth Hobbs, Louise Sutton, Edna Hill and brothers, James O. Faircloth and David A. Faircloth, Jr..

A Graveside Service will be held at Ingold Community Cemetery, Johnson Rd., Garland, with Rev. Chris Butler officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, David and Jeannie King, 2315 Lisbon Bridge Road, Garland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ingold Baptist Church c/o Betsy Carter, 1500 Lisbon Bridge Rd., Garland, NC 28441. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

