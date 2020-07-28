1/1
Mary Frances Faircloth King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Frances Faircloth King

INGOLD — Mrs. Mary Frances Faircloth King, 96, passed away peacefully at her son's home on July 28, 2020.

Born in Sampson County on February 1, 1924, Mary Frances was the daughter of the late David A. Faircloth and Katie Wiley Faircloth, and her stepmother, Fannie Whaley Faircloth. She was a retired employee of Hamilton Beach and a member of Ingold Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and shopping with her late daughter, Sandra. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. May her legacy of faith and love live on through her family.

She is survived by her son, David Franklin King and wife, Jeannie; son-in-law, Roger Allman; three grandchildren: Bryan King and wife, Tammy; Reid Wells and wife, Heather and Alton Knowles. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and stepmother, Mary Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Lascar Franklin King; a son, Jimmy Alan King; daughter, Sandra King Allman; sisters, Elizabeth Hobbs, Louise Sutton, Edna Hill and brothers, James O. Faircloth and David A. Faircloth, Jr..

A Graveside Service will be held at Ingold Community Cemetery, Johnson Rd., Garland, with Rev. Chris Butler officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, David and Jeannie King, 2315 Lisbon Bridge Road, Garland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ingold Baptist Church c/o Betsy Carter, 1500 Lisbon Bridge Rd., Garland, NC 28441. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the King family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved