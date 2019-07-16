Mary Helen Burke, 81, of Clinton passed away June 29, 2019 at Rex Hospital.

Mary, born in Knoxville, Tenn., was the daughter of the late Matt Lee and Tessie Bright.

A service will be held at a later date.

She was a caregiver.

Survivors include her children, Belinda Fleming, Phyllis Ramirez, Amos Davis, Johnny Davis, and Stacy Hassell; sister, Shirley Stevens; grandchildren, Christy Bilberry, Brandon Weber, Mary Harshall, Andy Harshall, Cary Tanner, Alex Torres, Daisy Cain, Amanda Davis, Matthew Davis, Stephanie Doughtie, Mysiah Ty Brunson, Averil Brunson and Alaya Brunson; and several great and great-great grandchildren.

