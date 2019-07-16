Mary Helen Burke

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Burke.
Service Information
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-2066
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Helen Burke, 81, of Clinton passed away June 29, 2019 at Rex Hospital.

Mary, born in Knoxville, Tenn., was the daughter of the late Matt Lee and Tessie Bright.

A service will be held at a later date.

She was a caregiver.

Survivors include her children, Belinda Fleming, Phyllis Ramirez, Amos Davis, Johnny Davis, and Stacy Hassell; sister, Shirley Stevens; grandchildren, Christy Bilberry, Brandon Weber, Mary Harshall, Andy Harshall, Cary Tanner, Alex Torres, Daisy Cain, Amanda Davis, Matthew Davis, Stephanie Doughtie, Mysiah Ty Brunson, Averil Brunson and Alaya Brunson; and several great and great-great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.