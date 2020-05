Or Copy this URL to Share

CLINTON — Mrs. Mary Inez Raynor, 70, of 1451 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sunnybrook Rehab, Raleigh. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton with Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood officiating. Arrangements by Worley Funeral Home, Inc.



