Mary Kathleen Jones TURKEY— Ms. Mary Kathleen Jones, 68, of 401 Thompson Ave., passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8 in the Turkey Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Robert Beasley officiating. Kathleen born in Sampson Co., was the daughter of the late Earl Coleman Jones and Mary Lou Moody Jones McGee. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Alton McGee. Kathleen attended Piney Grove Baptist Church and was a great fan of Elvis Presley. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Peggy Jones Autry and husband Lynwood; brother, Robert Jones and wife Thelma; nephews, John McGee and Robbie Jones; special Cousins, George Pinyatello and wife Mae and Jane Boose and husband Billy; and great-niece Kristy Lawrence. Condolences are encouraged online at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com . Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 6 to May 7, 2020.