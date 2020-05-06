Mary Kathleen Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kathleen Jones TURKEY— Ms. Mary Kathleen Jones, 68, of 401 Thompson Ave., passed away Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8 in the Turkey Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Robert Beasley officiating. Kathleen born in Sampson Co., was the daughter of the late Earl Coleman Jones and Mary Lou Moody Jones McGee. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Alton McGee. Kathleen attended Piney Grove Baptist Church and was a great fan of Elvis Presley. Kathleen is survived by her sister, Peggy Jones Autry and husband Lynwood; brother, Robert Jones and wife Thelma; nephews, John McGee and Robbie Jones; special Cousins, George Pinyatello and wife Mae and Jane Boose and husband Billy; and great-niece Kristy Lawrence. Condolences are encouraged online at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com . Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved