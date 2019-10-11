CLINTON — Mary Lois Smith, 95, of 180 Southwood Drive, formerly of Garland, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Southwood Nursing Facility in Clinton.

Mrs. Smith was born Dec. 9, 1923 in Sampson County.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Perry David Smith; her parents Neal Samuel Lamb and Mary Lillie Herring Lamb; and one sister, Mody M. Murphy.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Garland First Baptist Church, by Dr. Louis W. Hackett. Burial will follow in the Garland Community Cemetery.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Brenda Cromartie (Willie) of Clinton; her son, Bryon Herring (Iris) of Lumberton; eight grandchildren, Tonya Covington-Anthony, Gregory Cromartie (Michelle), Anthony Johnson, Gwendolyn Duggins (James), Willie Cromartie Jr. (Julia), Keisha Johnson-Wright, Rodney Johnson (Rosie), and Prentice Cromartie (Desiree); 29 great-grandchildren; 36 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 1-7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, with the family present from 5-7 p.m.

Services provided by Carter Funeral Home, Garland.