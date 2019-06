Mary Louise Bowden, 94, of 3367 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home.

The funeral will be held Saturday, June 8, at 3 p.m. at Holy Grove Disciples Church, Clinton. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 7, from 1-6 p.m. at Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.