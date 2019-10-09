Mary McKoy

Mary Beatrice McKoy (Carroll), 43, beloved wife of John Lee McKoy Jr. of Garland, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Bladen County Hospital surrounded by family. Mary was born in Sampson County on Dec. 16, 1975 to the late Charles and Mary (Carroll) Smith. She enjoyed working with children at the daycare where she worked, shopping, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Millers Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 855 Old Fayetteville Road, Garland, N.C. 28441 with Pastor Arno Peterson officiating. The burial will be followed at Millers Chapel Church Cemetery.

In addition to her husband, John, Mary is survived by four sons, Xavier Johnson and John McKoy of both of White Oak, N.C., Zaquan Mckoy of Dublin, N.C., Jonathon McKoy of Bladenboro, N.C.; two daughters, Jatara McKoy of Dublin, N.C. and LaTasha Melvin of White Lake, N.C.; one sister, Nashea Stewart (Joey) of Parkersburg, N.C.; three brothers, Charles Smith Jr. and Jamal Smith, both of Garland, N.C., and Ceron Faison of Roseboro, N.C.; and one grandson, John McKoy.

A visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with the family present from 5-6 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, located at 1246 Hobbton Highway, Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.