Mary Moore McLemore CLINTON — Mary Moore McLemore, 91, 409 Lafayette Street, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Southwood Nursing Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 28 at Clinton City Cemetery with Rev. Tony Calhoun officiating. Mary, born in 1928 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Mary Thomas Marshburn and James Moore Marshburn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Warren McLemore, an infant son, and brother, David Wick Marshburn. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and worked with Hamilton Beach, Lundy's and Miller Controls. Survivors include; son, Thomas Warren McLemore, Jr. and wife Jane; grandchildren, Catherine Elizabeth, Kimberly Ellis and Joseph Thomas; great grandchildren, Graycn and Levi Thomas; and brother, James Thomas Marshburn. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. The family would like to thank Southwood Rehab Center and Liberty Hospice for the love and care shown while at their facility. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
