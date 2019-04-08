Mary Oates

SALEMBURG — Mary Oates, 70, of 147 Retirement Lane, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Genesis Nursing Center in Mt. Olive.

Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church with the Elder Eddie Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, with family present from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.