SALEMBURG — Mary Oates, 70, of 147 Retirement Lane, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Genesis Nursing Center in Mt. Olive.

Home-going service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church with the Elder Eddie Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, with family present from 5-6 p.m.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
