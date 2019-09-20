Mary Jackson

ROSEBORO — Mary Peace Howard Jackson, 99, of 1375 Straw Pond School, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at her home.

Funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Mount Elam Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Glunt, the Rev. Curtiss Tatum and the Rev. W.H. Calcutt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30-4 p.m Sunday, just before the service and at other times at the home.

Mary Peace, born on Jan. 13, 1920 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Franklin Columbus Howard and Mary Lee Royal Howard of Salemburg. She graduated from Salemburg High School in 1936 as the Salutatorian of her class. She was voted the Best All Round Senior. She was a starting player on the Salemburg High girls' basketball team which won the Sampson County Championship in 1935. During her senior year she won a Good Citizenship Medal and played a leading role in her senior class play which was titled "Growing Pains." She attended Meredith College and graduated from Pineland College. After Pineland, Mary Peace attend East Carolina Teachers' College (Now, East Carolina University), graduating in 1940. She taught for a total of thirty-nine years in the Sampson County school system.

On Oct. 17, 1942, Mary Peace married William Cortelle Jackson, who was a prominent Sampson County farmer. In addition to her teaching duties, Mary Peace assisted her husband in his farming operations and his Farm Bureau activities. She was an avid gardener, growing all sorts of vegetables for many years. One of her great joys was cooking big dinners for family and friends. Active in Republican Party affairs, she enjoyed participating in Republican events at the county, state and national levels. Mary Peace and her husband were honored at a dinner at Salemburg on April 24, 1993 by the Sampson County Federated Republican Women for their years of service to the party. Mary Peace and Cortelle were inducted into the Sampson County GOP Hall of Fame in August 2014.

As long as her health permitted, Mary Peace was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority, which is an organization for active and retired teachers. She was also a member of the Mingo Home Demonstration Club.

Mary Peace was an active member of Mount Elam Baptist Church for 77 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher and principal of the Vacation Bible School, participating in W.M.U. and singing in the church choir.

In addition to her parents, Mary Peace was preceded in death by her husband, William Cortelle Jackson; brothers, Jacob Evander Howard and Raymond Holt Howard; sisters, Sabra Howard, Mamie Howard, Thelma Liske, Laura Edding and Berline Goodwin; and son-in-law, Clarence McLamb, Jr. She is survived by her son, Billy Frank Jackson of the home; and her daughter, Mary Alice McLamb of Dunn; one niece, Mary Birdie Jones of Florida and two nephews, Alray Howard of Florida and Rick Goodwin of Arizona.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycuttcom.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.