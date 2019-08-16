Mary Sue Shipp

CLINTON — Mrs. Mary Sue Boyette Shipp, 73, of 905 Powers St., died at her home Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on Nov. 16, 1946 in Sampson County, Mary Sue was the daughter of the late Percy Lee and Luna McPhail Boyette and widow of Hubert Maylon Shipp, and most recently lost her longtime, devoted friend, Jerry Melvin.

She was a devoted member of Harmony Baptist Church and a retired employee with Lundy Packing Co after 33 years of service. Mary Sue was a member of the Clinton Moose Lodge, loved to play bingo and spending time at the beach. She has always had a passion for music and singing, and actually in a band with Maylon years ago, where they performed all over Eastern North Carolina. She was a good Christian woman with many friends and family who all loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy Lee Boyette Brock; stepson, Chris Shipp of Goldsboro; three stepdaughters, Shelia Nelson of Durham, Jennifer Williams and husband, Alan of Delway and Kimberly Garason of the home; special friends, Mable Butler and Ann Sutton, both of Clinton. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Dwayne Hope (fiancée' Erica Lane), Kris Alphin (Chelsea), Beth Hope Johnson (Jason), Charles Balkcum, Kaleb Norris, Clay Marsh, Hannah Garason and Michael Dale Williams; and five great-grandchildren; and also her fur-baby, Fancy.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m. at the funeral home; and other times at her home.

