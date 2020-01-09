CLINTON — Mrs. Mary "Grace" Turner, 79, of 950 Harmony Church Road, passed away at Bethesda Health Care Facility in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Hobbs officiating.

Born on Sept. 6, 1940 in Sampson County, Mrs. Grace was the daughter of the late Amos and Janie Lucas Turner. She was retired from Prestage Farms, after working there twenty-six years. She was an Elvis Presley fan and loved playing corn-hole. The most precious thing to her was her family.

Grace is survived by two daughters, Kathy Turner (Jessica Turner) of Fayetteville and Mary Alice Turner Perez of Smithfield. She also has two surviving brothers, William "Lee" Turner and Donald Turner, both of Clinton; and blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Janie Marie Parsons and Eloise Turner Lane; and five brothers, Bob Turner, Estel Turner, Amos Turner, Raymond Turner and John Turner.

Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 5 p.m. and other times at the home of her brother, Lee Turner, located at 189 Harmony Acres Ln, Clinton. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

