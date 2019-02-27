Mary-Vivian Spell Smith

CLINTON — Mrs. Mary-Vivian Spell Smith, 83, of 2280 Peterson Road, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, Feb. 26, 2019 at Dayspring of Wallace, with her loving family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Spirit of Life Church of God, 180 Overland Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Darian Parker and the Rev. Matthew Barefoot officiating. Burial will follow in the Spell Tyndall-Grove Cemetery.

Born on June 27, 1935 in Sampson County, Mary-Vivian was the daughter of the late Murphy and Mary Louise Simmons Spell and the widow of James Leon Smith. She was a retired housekeeper for Clinton Medical Clinic and Taylors Bridge Fire Department and a member of Spirit of Life Church. She enjoyed gardening, serving her church, and adored her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Mary-Vivian is survived by her daughter, Betty Smith Matthis and husband, Ronnie of Clinton; three grandaughters, Betty Ann Strother (Neil), Rhonda Lynn Cannady (Eddie) and Mary Elizabeth Barefoot (Matthew); six great-grandchildren, Summerlyn, Kelly, Joshua and Caleb Cannady and Nella and Auden Barefoot; and two brothers, Homer Spell and wife, Ilene, and Jimmy Spell and wife, Louise, also of Clinton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Spell and her sisters, Greta Knowles and Linda Spell Britt.

Visitation with family and friends will be held immediately prior to the service on Saturday afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Dayspring of Wallace for their kindess and compassion shown during her stay there.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Spell-Smith families.