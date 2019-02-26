Maryland Phillips Beard, 80, of 207 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

A home going service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Andrews Chapel Baptist Church, 2541 Reedsford Road, Clinton with Elder Gerald Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A public walk through will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, from 2-6 p.m. with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Phillips/Beard Family.