Mattie "Inez" Britt

HOPE MILLS — Ms. Mattie "Inez" Britt, 84, of Hope Mills formerly of Newton Grove, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Ms. Britt's graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Bradshaw Cemetery in Newton Grove. The Pastor Jim Skinner will be officiating the service.

Ms. Britt is survived by her son, Greg Collier and wife Connie of Parkton, NC, grandchildren, Diana, Rachel, Alex, Greg II and Morgan and five great grandchildren.

Ms. Britt is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Minnie Johnson, husband, Willie Britt, Son, Durwood "Wayne" Collier and sister, Jean Collier.

Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove, NC.

Condolences can be made to www.westanddunn.com

Due to current health concerns the family understands if you are not able to join them for the service. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.

We ask that social distancing be practiced and masks worn at all times to comply with the State of N.C. guidelines.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
