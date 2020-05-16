Mattie Glen Brewer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Glen Brewer FAISON — Mattie Glen Brewer, 85, of 1803 Panhandle Road, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center. A private funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 16 at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Beasley officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mattie, born in 1934 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Lloyd Lafayette Brewer and Cannibelle Thornton Brewer. She was a homemaker and a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Judith Ray Brewer and Faye Thornton, and brothers, Bradford, Ledell, Ernest, Thurman, Lorraine, Jack and Billy Brewer. Survivors include her sister, Joyce Bass and several nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1818 N McCullen Road, Faison, NC 28341. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved