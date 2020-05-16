Mattie Glen Brewer FAISON — Mattie Glen Brewer, 85, of 1803 Panhandle Road, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center. A private funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 16 at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Beasley officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Mattie, born in 1934 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Lloyd Lafayette Brewer and Cannibelle Thornton Brewer. She was a homemaker and a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Judith Ray Brewer and Faye Thornton, and brothers, Bradford, Ledell, Ernest, Thurman, Lorraine, Jack and Billy Brewer. Survivors include her sister, Joyce Bass and several nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1818 N McCullen Road, Faison, NC 28341. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 16 to May 17, 2020.