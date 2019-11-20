Maurice Steer Sr.

CLINTON — Mr. Maurice H. Steer Sr., 67, of 785 H.B. Lewis Road, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marcia Isley officiating. Burial in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

Viewing f rom 12-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Worley Funeral Home and other times at 301 Weeks St., Clinton.

