CLINTON — Melba Dean Tyndall, 88, of 1476 Share Cake Road, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

A private graveside service will be held at the King Family Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Parsons and the Rev. C. H. Lee officiating. The family will receive friends at the home and have asked that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.

A public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 19, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home without the family present.

Melba, born in 1932 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late James Robert King and Bertie Flora Thornton. She was a homemaker, farmer and a member of Mary's Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred King.

Survivors include husband of 68 years, Ernie Astern Tyndall, Jr.; daughter, Evette Bloomquist and husband David; grandchildren, Melissa Coutts (Jon) and Kimberly Neely (John); and great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Neely.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mary's Chapel Baptist Church, c/o Patty Bland, 1616 Share Cake Road, Clinton, NC 28328.